Kane Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain with Tim Southee named as substitute

Tim Southee (right) will replace Kane Williamson as Test captain on their upcoming tour of Pakistan

Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand Test captain, with Tim Southee named as his replacement.

Williamson, 32, will remain as captain for the one-day international and Twenty20 sides.

The batter was appointed Test skipper in 2016 when he replaced current England coach Brendon McCullum, and has won 22 of his 40 Tests in charge.

“Captaining the Black Caps in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour,” Williamson said.

“Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision.”

Williamson led New Zealand to the World Cup final in 2019 and the T20 World Cup final in 2021, which they lost to England and Australia.

His side were then crowned World Test Champions as they beat India at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton in 2021.

Currently ranked number six in the World Test batting rankings, Williamson…