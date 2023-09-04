Kane Williamson will likely be picked in New Zealand’s World Cup squad regardless of knee damage

Williamson averages 47.83 in ODIs for New Zealand

Kane Williamson will be included in New Zealand’s squad for the 50-over World Cup next month despite his knee injury.

The Black Caps’ one-day international and T20 captain, 33, has not played since tearing cruciate ligaments at the Indian Premier League in April.

New Zealand say he has made “sufficient progress” to be picked but there is no guarantee he will be fit for the first game against England on 5 October.

“We are delighted to be in a place to select him,” coach Gary Stead said.

“He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level.

“The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”

When Williamson suffered the injury, New Zealand said “standard rehabilitation timelines” meant he was “unlikely to be fit and available for selection” for the tournament in India.

“Through this entire process I have tried to…