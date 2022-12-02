Kanye West Twitter ban: A timeline of the rapper’s downfall

Kanye West has never been afraid to upset people, but his recent tirades against Jewish people have been too much for many.
At the start of October, he was a billionaire music artist and businessman, and had deals with some of the world’s biggest brands.
Fast-forward just two months, and most of those no longer apply.
And it all started with a T-shirt.
Paris Fashion Week – 3 October 2022
At his Yeezy SZN 9 show, Kanye, now officially known as Ye, wears a t-shirt with a White Lives Matter slogan.
Anti-racism campaigners call it out as hate speech mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.
A picture of Kanye posing with conservative commentator Candace Owens, wearing a matching top, goes viral.
It doesn’t go down well, and fans and fellow hip-hop stars line up to call him out.
Instagram lockout – 7 October
Kanye gets involved in a row with rapper Diddy, who posts a…