Karachi: 13 killed in crush whereas ready for meals donations in Pakistan





CNN

—



At least 13 people were killed and 10 others injured Friday in a crush among people waiting for Ramadan food donations in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, local police said.

The crowd crush is the latest in a string of deadly incidents at food distribution centers across Pakistan as citizens struggle with soaring inflation and rising costs of basic necessities.

The victims from Friday’s crush were all women and minors, police said. Among the dead were two boys aged seven and 16, and a 9-year-old girl, according to Summaiya Syed Tariq, a surgeon with the local police force.

An 80-year-old woman, the oldest among the casualties, also died, Tariq said.

Images from the aftermath of the crush show personal items, including shoes, strewn on the ground.

Among the 10 injured on Friday was a five-year-old girl and two boys, who were…