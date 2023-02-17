Karachi police HQ assault: Pakistan Taliban declare duty for assault killing two



Islamabad, Pakistan

At least two people were killed and 11 were injured after militants stormed the police headquarters in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, according to officials.

Up to 10 militants attacked the police station with hand grenades and shots were fired, an eyewitness told CNN. The Sindh provincial minister for labor, Saeed Ghani, confirmed the attack to CNN, adding the incident was ongoing.

Pakistan’s Taliban, known as Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack, according to spokesman Mohammad Khorasani.

Multiple shots could be heard ringing through the area where the headquarters is located, according to footage from the scene, and eyewitnesses described hearing multiple explosions.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, and one of them is in critical condition, according to Murtaza Wahab…