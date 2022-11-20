Karim Benzema: France striker out of World Cup 2022 with thigh harm

Karim Benzema (left) suffered a thigh injury during France training on Saturday

France striker Karim Benzema is out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after he sustained a thigh injury in training.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or, given to the player of the year in world football, after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

The French national team said he had suffered a thigh problem and would not be able to feature in tournament.

“The whole team shares Karim’s sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery,” it added.

The French Football Federation said an MRI scan confirmed a thigh muscle injury “which will require a three-week recovery period”.

France are in Group D and play Australia on 22 November, Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30…