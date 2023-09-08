Karun Nair: India batsman joins Northamptonshire for remainder of County Championship season

Alongside Virender Sehwag, Karun Nair is the only India player with a triple hundred to his name in Test cricket

Indian batsman Karun Nair has joined Northamptonshire for the remainder of the County Championship season.

Nair arrives in place of Sam Whiteman, who has returned to Australia, and opener Prithvi Shaw, who will miss the rest of the campaign because of a knee injury he sustained in August.

“It’s about doing as much as I can to help the team get some wins in these last three games,” said Nair, 31.

“I know Prithvi really enjoyed his time with the team, so it’s exciting.”

Nair has scored 5,922 runs in 85 domestic matches, averaging 48.94, and is only the second India batter to score a triple century in Test cricket, hitting 303 not out against England in Chennai in 2016.

“He’s really keen to get going,” said Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler. “He’s a high-class batter who’s scored something like 11,000 runs in his career, and his first-class numbers are particularly special.