Kate Middleton wears upcycled 2019 robe and Zara earrings on BAFTAs pink carpet

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Catherine, Princess of Wales, put a thrifty spin on regal elegance at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, pairing an upcycled Alexander McQueen gown with $28 earrings from fashion retailer Zara.

Arriving at the British film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars with her husband Prince William, the royal turned heads on the red carpet in a dress she had previously worn to 2019’s awards. But she transformed the look with an altered shoulder design and a pair of opera gloves.

Kate completed the look with black opera gloves and floral earrings. Credit: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Making their first appearance at the annual awards in three years, the couple were among the most hotly anticipated arrivals at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The Princess was one of several stars opting for a black and white palette on a night that included a tribute to William’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her floor-length dress had been altered since the last time she was seen…