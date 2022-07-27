Kate Moss opens up in regards to the ‘painful’ facet of modeling

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

British supermodel Kate Moss has revealed some past pitfalls from her modeling career in a rare interview with BBC podcast series Desert Island Discs.

Moss, who told T magazine in 2010 that she “just hate(s)” talking with the media — and that as a young model she “used to get very ill just worrying” about interviews she’d given — opened up to host Lauren Laverne about “painful” experiences she underwent in the industry.

Iconic shoots that helped define her career were oftentimes “difficult and painful” behind the scenes, according to Moss. While shooting the seminal 1992 Calvin Klein underwear campaign featuring her and Mark Wahlberg, for example, Moss told Laverne she felt “vulnerable and scared.”

“(Wahlberg) was very macho and it was all about him, he had a big entourage,” Moss said. “They played on my vulnerability,” she added of those in positions of power in the industry. “I was quite young and innocent.”

And Moss — who was scouted by a leading model…