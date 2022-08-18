Katharine Graham was a pioneering newspaper writer in a room filled with males. In historical past, she wasn’t alone

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In Snap, we look at the power of a single photograph, chronicling stories about how both modern and historical images have been made.

The wood-walled conference room has a sterile quality, and the men in muted suits seated around the wide central table are eerily alike, as if duplicated. But this photograph of a high-level corporate meeting has one outlier — a woman with short, curled hair seated on the far left. She lines up perfectly with the group’s symmetry, but she’s conspicuous in her jewel-toned blue dress, her bare legs visible below the hem.

Taken in New York City in 1975, the portrait of the former Washington Post publisher and eventual CEO, Katharine Graham, is just one of countless images that follow a similar visual formula: the only woman in a composition of men. It’s now featured among a collection of such images, in the book “The Only Woman,” by the documentary filmmaker and first-time author Immy Humes.

“The Only Woman” is the…