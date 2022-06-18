Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from Check cricket

Brunt has taken 51 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 21.52

England bowler Katherine Brunt says she has made the “heart-breaking choice” to retire from Test cricket to “prioritise” the white-ball game.

Brunt, 36, made her Test debut in 2004 and has taken 51 wickets in 14 matches.

She helped England win the Ashes for the first time in 42 years in 2005.

“Over the past two years thoughts of retirement surfaced more and more, so I’ve decided to make a smart decision rather than an emotional one,” said Brunt, whose last Test was in January.

“Test cricket is my absolute passion and to retire from this format was truly a heart-breaking choice to make, but it allows me to prioritise white-ball cricket.”

Brunt retires as England’s third highest wicket-taker, having enjoyed the tenth-longest Test career in the history of women’s cricket.

In 2005, in just her third Test, she helped England retain the Ashes for the first time since 1963, taking nine wickets and scoring 52 runs.

In her last Test…