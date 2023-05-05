Katherine Sciver-Brunt: England bowler declares worldwide retirement

Katherine Sciver-Brunt has retired from international cricket, saying that playing for England “saved her life”.

One of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game, Sciver-Brunt, 37, has taken 335 international wickets, more than any other woman for England.

In a 19-year career, she won the Ashes three times, the 50-over World Cup twice and T20 title once.

“I’m proud of the last 19 years and I’m proud of who I am now. It’s been special,” she said.

Sciver-Brunt, who will play one more season in The Hundred with Trent Rockets, revealed she made the decision to end her England career at the Fairbreak T20 competition in Hong Kong in April.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sciver-Brunt said: “It’s definitely the right time and I’m definitely happy with the decision I’ve made.

“I feel like I’ve been thinking about if forever, not so much from a love perspective, but from a body perspective and if I am still giving the best I can for England.

“My mind has slipped in the past six to eight months, where I…