Katherine Sciver-Brunt is England ladies’s greatest-ever bowler – Isa Guha

Isa Guha and Katherine Sciver-Brunt played together for England

Katherine Sciver-Brunt is the greatest England women’s bowler there has ever been, and one of the best the world has ever seen.

She leaves a glittering legacy. I am just in complete awe of what she has done in the game and for English cricket.

To be able to play at the highest level for two decades as a batter is pretty amazing, but to do it as a fast bowler is nothing short of extraordinary.

And on top of that, she was able to lead the attack for her entire tenure.

As a friend, I know just how much she has put her body through and the many times she probably felt like she couldn’t carry on, but she always did.

There were some terrible injuries, particularly to her back, so to still be putting in some of her best performances in the past 18 months at the age of 37 is testament to her character, her drive and her determination.

Katherine deserves all the recognition for what has been an absolutely astonishing career.