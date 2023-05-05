Katherine Sciver-Brunt: Twelve pictures from her England profession

BBC Sport looks back at Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s 19-year England career through pictures after the 37-year-old retired from international cricket.

2 September 2005, Taunton: Sciver-Brunt celebrates taking the wicket of Belinda Clarke on her England T20 debut. Brunt took 3-18 but ended up on the losing side

9 February 2006, Buckingham Palace: Sciver-Brunt (top row, second from the left) and her England 2005 Ashes-winning team-mates sit with Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. In just her third Test, Brunt helped England win the Ashes for the first time in 42 years, taking nine wickets and scoring 52 runs.

22 March 2009, North Sydney Oval: Sciver-Brunt celebrates after England beat New Zealand in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup by four wickets. Brunt took 1-33 from her 10 overs in the final.