Kathryn Bryce: Scotland captain on WPL deal, Beth Mooney and World Cup dream

Kathryn Bryce has impressed in the The Hundred for Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce says it was “pretty surreal” to earn a contract for the 2024 season of the Women’s Premier League in India.

Bryce, who made her international debut aged just 13 and plays her domestic cricket in England for The Blaze and Manchester Originals, was signed by Gujarat Giants for around £10,000.

Bryce, 26, will be the first woman from an associate nation to play in the WPL.

“I had a couple of conversations last summer,” she told BBC Scotland.

“The analyst they have is also the analyst for Manchester Originals’ men’s team, but I hadn’t heard a huge amount since so it was just a waiting game.

“I wasn’t watching the auction. I was driving back from somewhere. One of the girls was on my phone doing the music, and she was like, ‘You’ve just been drafted, you’ve got in’, and then someone called me as well. It was a pretty surreal experience and really exciting.”

The T20 franchise…