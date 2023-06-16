KBRA Affirms Ratings for FB Financial Corporation – FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) – Press Release

KBRA affirms the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Nashville, Tennessee-based FB Financial Corporation. FBK. In addition, KBRA affirms the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the company’s principal subsidiary, FirstBank. The Outlook for all longterm ratings is Positive.

Key Credit Considerations

FBK’s ratings are supported by a reasonably conservative approach to capital management since becoming a public company, with core capital measures such as TCE and CET1 ratios that have trended well north of 9% and 11%, respectively, in recent years. Additionally, supplementing FBK’s solid core capital position is an LLR of 1.5% that remains one of the highest in KBRA’s rated universe and, as such, we view the company as having a higher than peer level of total loss absorbing capacity – one that is necessary considering the company’s higher proportionate exposure to perceived riskier areas of lending, namely C&D and manufactured housing (a combined 24% of total loans), and should prove beneficial to the company’s credit profile should an economic downturn materialize. We would note that FBK’s multi-year legacy asset quality measures, including through the pandemic, have been quite favorable (recognizing a conducive economic climate). Also supporting the company’s ratings is a sound liquidity position, with the composition of the company’s balance sheet allowing for a greater degree of financial flexibility, highlighted by a modestly lower than peer loan-to-deposit ratio (84% at 1Q23) and the maintenance of strong levels of cash (10% of total assets). Funding dynamics at FBK in the stressed period of 1Q23 (more specifically, March 2023) were mostly in line with KBRA’s expectations, with deposits rising $327 million (+3% sequentially), though, like peers, the company’s deposit…