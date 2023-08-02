KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2023-P3 – Press Release

KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes (eight tranches) issued by Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2023-P3 (“CRVNA 2023-P3”), a prime auto loan ABS transaction.

CRVNA 2023-P3, represents the fifth term ABS securitization for the Company in 2023, the eleventh under its prime shelf, and the twenty-third overall. CRVNA 2023-P3 will issue five classes of notes (eight tranches) totaling approximately $317.31 million. The transaction is collateralized by $310.32 million of automobile loans to primarily prime obligors as defined by the Company.

Carvana was launched out of DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. (“DriveTime”) in 2012 as an eCommerce platform for buying used vehicles. Carvana, through its website (www.Carvana.com), offers a unique used vehicle buying experience that enables customers to purchase and finance vehicles online through an efficient and transparent process. Initially launched in Atlanta, Georgia, Carvana has expanded nationally and is now operating in 316 markets. Carvana’s business and operations fully integrate all steps of the vehicle purchase process including vehicle acquisition, trade-in, financing, and delivery.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Carvana’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of Carvana as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.



Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a…