KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CENT 2023-CITY – Press Release

KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of CENT 2023-CITY, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $925.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan that is expected to be originated by Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC (MSMCH), Bank of America, N.A. (BANA), and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB) on August 17, 2023. The floating rate loan has an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and requires monthly interest-only payments based on one-month term SOFR. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in Westfield Century City, a 1.4 million sf mall located in Los Angeles, California, of which 1.0 million sf serves as collateral for the subject loan. As of March 2023, the space serving as collateral was 93.8% leased to over 200 unique tenants.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the property of approximately $96.0 million, which is 6.4% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $1.3 billion, which is 31.8% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 69.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on…