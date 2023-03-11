KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for First Quarter 2023 – Interactive Brokers Gr … – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. SF, announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the first quarter of 2023.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within one of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX; ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, March 20, 2023.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:

KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX; ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN)

Add (2):

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA

Removal (1) :

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT

DCT’s removal is due to its involvement as a target in a pending acquisition.

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).