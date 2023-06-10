KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2023 – Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. SF, announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the second quarter of 2023.



This quarter, there are constituent changes within one of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB)

Add (3):



First Horizon Corporation FHN

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS

Morgan Stanley MS

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK.LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

