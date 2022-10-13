Keaton Jennings’ England recall for Pakistan tour ‘appears like a debut’

Keaton Jennings has made two centuries in 17 Tests

Opener Keaton Jennings says his recall to the England squad for the tour of Pakistan “feels like a debut again”.

The 30-year-old played the last of his 17 Tests in 2019 but has been rewarded for a fine summer for Lancashire, in which he averaged 72.53.

“I don’t think there was ever a time when I thought my career was over,” Jennings told BBC Sport.

“I did mentally get to a place where I was content not playing another Test. I played good cricket and enjoyed it.”

Jennings makes his return as part of a 15-man squad that will play three Tests in December, England’s first Test series in Pakistan since 2005.

With Alex Lees left out, Jennings will likely compete with Ben Duckett to partner Zak Crawley at the top of the order.

Jennings has had two previous spells in Test cricket, making two hundreds – both in Asia – and averaging 25.19.

He was dropped on the tour of West Indies in 2019 and was recalled for a series in Sri Lanka in 2020, only for…