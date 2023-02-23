Keir Starmer’s 5 missions speech fact-checked

Labour leader Keir Starmer set out his five missions for government on Thursday.
We’ve been looking at some of the claims made in his speech.
‘If growth over the last 13 years had been as strong as under the last Labour government, we would have £40bn extra to spend’
Growth has certainly been slower in the last 13 years than it was in the previous 13 years, when the Labour Party was in power.
Between 1997 and 2010, the economy grew at an average of just under 2% a year.
Labour’s argument is that, had growth kept going at that rate (instead of at just below 1.5% a year) the economy would be bigger and the government would take more in taxes.
Using that method you can come out with that overall figure of about an extra £40bn in the tax take.
So, it is correct to say that had the economy kept growing at the rate seen before 2010, the government could have tens of billions more to spend now.
However, whether all of the differences in…