Kemar Roach: Surrey re-sign West Indies bowler for County Championship finale

Kemar Roach has joined Surrey for a fourth time with the club in a strong position to repeat their 2022 Championship win

West Indian paceman Kemar Roach has re-joined Surrey for the final three games of the County Championship season.

The 34-year-old will have a fourth spell at The Oval, having played for the club in 2021 and during their title-winning 2022 campaign.

Roach also took 18 wickets in five matches earlier this season before his deal ended early over a family matter.

“Surrey is a second home for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting back down to business.”

Surrey, who top Division One by 17 points ahead of Essex, will be without seamer Gus Anderson – called up by England – when they return to The Oval on 3 September to take on fourth-placed Warwickshire, their opponents when Roach took his 500th first-class wicket in a nine-wicket win in April.

Roach took 5-34 during the second innings at Edgbaston – a haul only bettered for Surrey this season by Tom Lawes’ 5-22…