Kempus Launches Essay Contest for University Students: Finding Hope in a Turbule… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kempus , an online community for verified students to anonymously connect and share reviews, today announces their May 2023 Essay Contest. The contest is aimed at providing a platform for university students in the U.S. to share their unique perspectives on facing challenges and finding hope in today’s turbulent job market.

The contest is open to university students in the U.S. who have access to their .edu email address and have or can create an account on Kempus. Entries must be written in English and submitted by Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM PST.

Winners will receive a variety of prizes, including a $300 gift card for the grand prize winner and $50 gift cards for 10 semi-finalists. Additionally, all winners will have the opportunity to be interviewed and featured on the Kempus blog, as well as receiving priority consideration for the Kempus student ambassadorship program.

“We understand the frustrations and uncertainties that university students and recent grads face in the job market,” says Jae Lee, CEO of Kempus. “Our essay contest is a way to encourage resilience and give students a chance to share their experiences, aspirations, and the roadblocks they are facing or preparing to face.”

To enter, students must sign up for Kempus with their .edu email address, submit their essay as a forum discussion topic on Kempus using the topic “Essays,” and then await the announcement of winners on June 9th on the Kempus platform.

Essays will be judged on content; writing style and structure; creativity and originality, and engagement on the Kempus platform. The panel of judges includes Kempus’ strategic advisors Andrew Nystrom and Hillel Fuld.

For more information on Kempus’ May 2023 Essay Contest, please visit: https://kempus.ai/essay

About Kempus

