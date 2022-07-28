Kenya elections: Who would be the subsequent president?





It’s a bitter battle between the former foes-turned-allies-turned-foes-again vying to lead the relatively stable nation in a volatile region.

Ruto calls himself the “Hustler-in-Chief,” a reference to his humble beginnings as a chicken seller in Kenya’s Rift Valley to a heartbeat away from the most powerful office in the land.

“I may be the child of nobody but we want to make this a country of everybody,” the Kenyan deputy president told CNN at his expansive official residence in the wealthy Karen neighborhood of Nairobi. “We want to make this country a country of opportunity for every child in Kenya.” Odinga, who says he is contesting for the last time, has unsuccessfully run for president four times before and challenged his loss in the last three elections. “I had considered not running this time but there was a lot of pressure on me from my supporters to run because of what I represent,” he told CNN, promising change if elected. “I’ve been saying that the aspirations and the desires…