Keppel to develop Singapore’s first hydrogen-ready power plant, with constructi… – Press Release

TOKYO, Sept 1, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Limited (Keppel Infrastructure), through its wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Energy, has reached final investment decision (FID) to develop a 600MW state-of-the-art, advanced combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant, and has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific and Jurong Engineering for the construction of the plant. To be built in the Sakra sector of Jurong Island, the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant will be the first hydrogen-ready power plant in Singapore.

[Pictured from top left to bottom right] Loh Chin Hua (CEO/KCL), Minister Tan See Leng (Manpower/2 Min MTI), Ngiam Shih Chun (Chief Executive/EMA), Cindy Lim (CEO/Keppel Infrastructure), Osamu Ono (CEO/Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific), Koichi Watanabe (CEO/JEL) at signing of EPC contract to develop Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant

In line with Keppel’s asset-light business model, the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant will be owned by Keppel Sakra Cogen Pte. Ltd. (KSC)., presently a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure. It is intended that Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund LP (KAIF) (Note1) and Keppel Energy will hold 70% and 30% equity interests in KSC respectively. In addition, KSC and Keppel Energy are scheduled to enter into a turnkey contract for the development of the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant. The total investment for the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is expected to be around S$750 million.

Running initially on natural gas as primary fuel, the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is also designed to operate on fuels with 30% hydrogen content and has the capability of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen. In addition, as a CCGT power plant, it will be able to produce steam, for use in industrial processes for the energy and chemicals customers on Jurong Island. Expected to be completed in 1H 2026, the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant will be the most cutting-edge and energy…