Keshav Maharaj: South Africa spinner’s Middlesex transfer ended by ‘freak damage’

Keshav Maharaj was set to join Middlesex following the second round of County Championship fixtures

South Africa bowler Keshav Maharaj’s move to Middlesex for the 2023 season has been ended by a “freak injury” while celebrating a wicket.

It was later confirmed Maharaj ruptured an Achilles tendon just before lunch.

“We are saddened to hear that he will face a significant absence from playing,” Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman said. external-link

“We are naturally extremely disappointed that Keshav will not be joining Middlesex this year after sustaining this freak injury.

“It goes without saying that everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Maharaj has taken 206 wickets in 100 internationals and was signed to play the entire T20 Blast campaign for Middlesex and eight County Championship games, although would have missed the first two rounds of the campaign.

“For us to lose Kesh so close to the start of the new season is a blow, however he wasn’t scheduled to begin…