Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Sea Limited Investors of Important De… – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona against Sea Limited (“Sea”) SE. The action charges Sea with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Sea’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Sea’s investors have suffered significant losses.



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR SEA LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/sea-limited?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=se&mktm=r

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 23, 2022 THROUGH MAY 15, 2023

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]

Kessler Topaz is one of the world’s foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

SEA’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on April 23, 2022, the day after Sea filed an annual report with the SEC, reporting the company’s financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The annual report represented that a large and growing user base benefitted Sea’s monetization efforts and that synergies among the company’s three businesses allowed the company to increase its user base, and monetization of that user base, in a cost-effective manner. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants consistently…