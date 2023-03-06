Key US allies South Korea and Japan make deal to ease strains over wartime labor dispute



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



South Korea on Monday announced a deal to compensate victims of forced labor by Japan during its occupation of Korea as the two United States allies try to smooth relations in the face of an increasingly turbulent Indo-Pacific security situation.

US President Joe Biden hailed the move as “a groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies.”

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Monday said the government’s Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan will compensate 15 victims or their family members using private donations.

In 2018, South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled Japan’s Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industry should compensate 100 million Korean won ($77,000) to each of the 15 South Korean victims involved in the lawsuit who were mobilized during…