KFC Germany apologizes for promoting a Kristallnacht promotion



New York

CNN Business

—



KFC Germany apologized for an “unacceptable” message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht.

KFC app users in the country received a message encouraging them to mark the day with crispy chicken and cheese from KFC, according to Twitter users who shared screengrabs of the message in German. The initial message was apparently followed by another, saying the first was an error.

Kristallnacht, often translated as “Night of Broken Glass,” refers to a series of violent raids by the Nazi regime on Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues in 1938.

“Earlier today an automated push notification was accidently [SIC] issued to KFC app users in Germany that contained an obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message,” KFC Germany said in a statement emailed to CNN…