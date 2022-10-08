Kharkiv police say our bodies of greater than 500 civilians discovered

The bodies of more than 500 civilians have been discovered in territory in northeast Ukraine recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukrainian police say.

And as Ukrainian forces liberate more land in the northeast, new burial sites are being discovered in Donetsk. Many appear to contain the remains of civilians who lost their lives during several months of shelling and rocket fire.

“We found the bodies of 534 civilians from the de-occupied territories” in Kharkiv region alone, said Serhii Bolnivov, head of the investigative department of the regional police.

The bodies included 226 women and 19 children, Bolvinov added.

A view of a newspaper and a gas mask hung on a wall at a room in a police station which an Ukrainian serviceman says was used as a torture chamber by Russian soldiers in the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 18, 2022.

Most of those recovered – 447 – were found at what he described as a “mass burial site” in the town of Izium, which…



