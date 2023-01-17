Khelo Kricket: The night time match altering women’ cricket in Pakistan

Khelo Kricket is scheduled to feature 12 teams across Pakistan in 2023

“Let’s just see if there’s a market out there. And so we put an advertisement out and within 24 hours, we got 250 registrations.”

Women’s cricket is on the rise in Pakistan. In large part, due to the work of Hadeel Obaid, founder of Khelo Kricket.

“I wish I could capture that feeling and bottle it,” she says of the moment she walked into the ground for the first women’s tournament, played dusk till dawn, that she hosted back in 2016.

“Seeing girls’ fathers, brothers and mums who had driven their daughters to the ground and were emotional [seeing them play].

“Mothers were literally crying to me and saying ‘thank you for giving our girls the opportunity’.

“They’ve always had the talent, we’ve always wanted to do it but we’ve never been able to give girls a shot.”

Opportunities for female athletes are increasing against the backdrop of a socially conservative nation.

Depending on location and privilege, women are either…