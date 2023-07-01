KIA AMERICA POSTS BEST-EVER FIRST HALF SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY – Press Release

Fast-growing Kia’s streak of consecutive year-over-year increases reaches 11 months

– Eight Kia models post year-over-year increases in the first six months of 2023

– Kia’s electrified offerings up 40-percent over first-half 2022 total, with total SUV sales increasing by 25-percent

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing momentum from 2022’s record retail sales, Kia America set an all-time first half volume record of 394,333 vehicles, up 18-percent over the first-half of 2022. Kia’s retail-only sales total for the past six months was 362,933, an increase of 17-percent over the first half of 2022. Kia closed the month of June with 70,495 total units, an 8-percent increase over the same period last year, marking the 11th straight month of year-over-year sales growth.

Eight Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases in the first half, including: Carnival (+74-percent); Seltos (+64-percent); Sportage (+37-percent); Soul (+26-percent); Forte (+20-percent); Telluride (+18-percent); Sorento (+10-percent) and Niro (+9-percent). In addition, sales of Kia’s electrified models increased by 40-percent and sales of Kia’s SUVs increased by 25-percent over the first six months of last year.

“Kia sales continue to accelerate as consumers respond very positively to Kia’s enhanced lineup of rugged and capable SUV’s, sporty sedans and innovative EVs,” said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. “As production continues to improve on models that were in short supply during the pandemic, we are seeing sales strength across our core SUV models with Sportage, Telluride, Sorrento and Seltos as well as the Niro, Soul and Carnival models all seeing year-over-year growth. And with launch of our flagship EV9 all-electric three-row SUV in the second half of the year, we expect to see continued momentum.”

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were…