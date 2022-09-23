Kia, Hyundais are straightforward targets for thieves, insurance coverage knowledge confirms

In fact, 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of similar age. The reason is many of these vehicles lack some basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles, even in those years, according to the HLDI.

These models don’t have electronic immobilizers which rely on a computer chip in the car and another in the key that communicate to confirm that the key is authentic and really belongs to that vehicle. Without the right key, an immobilizer should do just that — stop the car from moving.

Immobilizers were standard equipment on 96% of vehicles sold for the 2015-2019 model years, according the HLDI, but were standard on only 26% of Hyundais and Kias. Vehicles that have push-button start systems, rather than relying on metal keys that must be inserted and turned, have immobilizers, but not all models with turn-key ignitions do.

Hyundai and Kia operate as separate companies in the United States, but Hyundai…