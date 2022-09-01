Kia Oval to be renamed Micky Stewart Oval for one match

Micky Stewart became a Surrey member in 1947

The Kia Oval will be temporarily renamed in honour of Surrey legend Micky Stewart’s 90th birthday.

The south London ground becomes the Micky Stewart Oval for the County Championship match between Surrey and Yorkshire from 20-23 September.

Kia have agreed to relinquish naming rights in recognition of Stewart’s 75-year association with Surrey.

Stewart, who turns 90 on 16 September, has served Surrey as a player, captain, coach, cricket manager and president.

The former batter, who is the father of current director of cricket, Alec, has been a member since 1947.

He made his playing debut in 1954, becoming a mainstay in a side that went on to win a record seven Championships in a row.

The day before the game starts against Yorkshire, he will receive the Freedom of the City of London and during the match he gets the ‘Keys to the Oval’ in a special presentation.

“When I heard what the club had planned, I was utterly and completely overcome and…