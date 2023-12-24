Kieron Pollard: Ex-West Indies captain given England teaching function for T20 World Cup

Kieron Pollard has won the Indian Premier League five times

England have appointed former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard to their coaching set-up for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Pollard, 36, will join as an assistant coach for the tournament in the West Indies and United States to provide expertise about local conditions.

England managing director Rob Key said after their disastrous 50-over World Cup defence they would have benefited from a coach with “local knowledge”.

England are the T20 World Cup holders.

All-rounder Pollard hit 2,706 runs and took 55 wickets in 123 one-day internationals, while he scored 1,569 runs and claimed 42 wickets in 101 Twenty20 internationals.

He was also part of the West Indies squad which won the 2012 T20 World Cup and captained West Indies in 63 matches before his retirement from all formats of international cricket in April 2022.

Pollard is still active an active player in T20 franchise cricket and skippered Trinbago Knight Riders to the final of this…