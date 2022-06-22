Kieron Pollard: Former West Indies captain dominated out of remainder of Surrey’s T20 Blast marketing campaign

All-rounder Kieron Pollard has played six games for Surrey this season, the last coming against Hampshire on Sunday

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will miss the rest of the T20 Blast for Surrey after having surgery on an injured knee.

The 35-year-old all-rounder has taken one wicket and scored 99 runs in the Blast for unbeaten South Group leaders Surrey this term.

Pollard underwent surgery on his left knee on Tuesday morning after injuring it earlier this summer.

The club say he will be out for “four to six weeks” for rehabilitation.

Surrey are top of the south division, having won eight of their nine matches, with their other game against Glamorgan, in Cardiff, rained off.

They have a lead of three points over second-placed Somerset, with five matches remaining.

“This is hugely frustrating as we have been a dominant force and I felt I was part of something special,” said Pollard, external-link who had signed to play to the end of the T20 Blast campaign.

“But I wish the lads all…