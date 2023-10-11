Kim Damti: Irish-Israeli girl lacking in Israel confirmed useless

Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti, who had been missing in Israel since Saturday’s attacks by Hamas, has been confirmed dead.

Ireland’s foreign minister said it was devastating that the hope she might be found alive “has now been extinguished”.

Kim Damti, 22, was at the Supernova music festival in Re’im in southern Israel when she was last seen.

The killings at the festival were part of a wave of attacks launched by Hamas on Saturday.

More than 260 bodies have been recovered from the site.

Micheál Martin, who is tánaiste (deputy prime minister) as well as foreign minister, said he had spoken to Ms Damti’s family and sent them heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Irish government and people.

“We are with them in their grief,” he said.

“For anyone to lose a child is devastating. To lose a child in such circumstances is indescribable,” he added.

Writing on social media, her sister, Laura Damti said it was with “great sorrow and gloomy grief I announce the killing of our angel, our flower”.

