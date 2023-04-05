Kim Garth: Former Eire worldwide earns first central contract with Australia

Kim Garth made her ODI debut for Australia against Pakistan in January after a T20 debut in December

Former Ireland international Kim Garth has earned her first central contract from Cricket Australia.

Batter Phoebe Litchfield and all-rounder Heather Graham also received their first deals.

Cricket Australia announced a new pay deal for its female cricketers on Monday, with the number of central contracts increasing from 15 to 18.

Garth and Graham were both in Australia’s squad that won the T20 World Cup in February, while 19-year-old Litchfield has been named in the squad for the upcoming Ashes series.

All-rounder Nicola Carey turned down the offer of a contract, instead choosing to focus on playing for her state, Tasmania.

The multi-format Ashes series starts with a five-day Test match at Trent Bridge on Thursday 22 June and is followed by three one-day internationals and three T20s.

Australia women’s central contracts: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace…