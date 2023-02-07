Kim Garth: The Irish trailblazer making waves with Australia

Kim Garth’s parents – Jonathan and Ann-Marie, who also played cricket for Ireland – flew to India to watch her debut

Three years ago, Kim Garth made the decision to travel across the world to fulfil her dream. Now, she’s set to line out for Australia at the World Cup.

That alone would be astonishing, but when you throw in her exploits with Ireland, moving during the Covid pandemic and her history-making status – it really is extraordinary.

Garth was already a star in Ireland after she made her senior debut as a 14-year-old. She won 114 caps, was vice-captain and was named Ireland cricketer of the decade in 2021 – eight months after she halted her international career.

With no professionalism for Irish women to make cricket their career, a move to Australia in 2020 beckoned in a “now or never decision”.

The 26-year-old added she had “a little taste” of cricket in Australia after spending several winters there playing in the Women’s Big Bash League and club cricket, and that it was a…