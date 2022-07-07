Kim Kardashian walks in Balenciaga present at Paris Couture Style Week

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

While the world is seemingly one big runway for Kim Kardashian, on Wednesday she stepped onto an actual catwalk at Balenciaga’s latest show during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Held at the original Balenciaga couture salon, Kardashian walked the show in a full-length black gown with sweetheart neckline, built-in gloves and boots — a signature silhouette of the label. It was a family affair on the front-row, too, with her daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner also present.

North West and Kris Jenner outside the Balenciaga haute couture show in Paris. Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty For Balenciaga

Although she has walked for LA Fashion Week and her sister’s label Dash back in the late 2000s, this is Kardashian’s first Paris Fashion Week show and arguably her most prestigious modeling accolade yet.

Kardashian joined a slew of A-listers walking for Balenciaga…