Kinarus Therapeutics Group Reports 2022 Annual Results – Press Release

Publishes Annual Report with Audited Consolidated Financial Results for Year Ended 31 December 2022

Clinical efforts re-focused on developing KIN001 for original indications IPF and wet AMD

CDIM CHF1.5 million convertible loan agreement supports Chinese partnering

Basel, Switzerland, 31 May 2023. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG KNRS (“Kinarus”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today published the Annual Report with full year audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The reporting of audited financial results follows the announcement of the unaudited key financial figures published on 5 May 2023. On 28 April 2023, Kinarus announced that the SIX Exchange Regulation (“SER”) approved a deadline extension until the end of May 2023 for the publication of the Kinarus’ 2022 annual report and asked Kinarus to report unaudited key financial figures for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The evolution of the COVID-19 crisis from pandemic to endemic, necessitated re-focusing Kinarus’ efforts on advancing development of its lead product, KIN001, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The completion of the Reverse Takeover in early June 2022 allowed Kinarus to access new tools for financing, such as an agreement for a CHF 20 million financing facility with Yorkville Advisors in August 2022 from which Kinarus can draw down funds opportunistically, subject to certain conditions.

However, cash for operations has remained lower than required to initiate IPF and wet AMD clinical trials. To this end, Kinarus engaged Great Health Companion Group Ltd., to explore financing and partnering options for KIN001 in China. The recent signing of a CHF 1.5 million convertible loan agreement with ChaoDian (Hangzhou) Investment Management (“CDIM”) earlier in May 2023, proceeds of which are still to be…