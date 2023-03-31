KinderCare Learning Companies Named 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace for Sevent… – Press Release

Early childhood education provider is one of only four companies worldwide to receive this recognition seven years in a row

KinderCare Learning Companies—the nation’s largest early education and childcare provider—is proud to announce it received Gallup’s Exceptional Workplace Award for the seventh consecutive year. KinderCare remains the first and only early childhood education provider recognized with this award, and one of just four companies worldwide—across all sectors—to receive the distinction seven years in a row. This award, given by Gallup, recognizes organizations for their ability to build an engaged workplace where employees thrive and drive business outcomes.

“All of us at KinderCare are honored to receive recognition for our commitment to engagement among our employees and our families,” said Paul Thompson, President of KinderCare Learning Companies. “We know we’re providing an essential benefit to working families. The pride we take in having an engaging environment is a critical part of how every single employee, from our teachers to our field leaders and National Support Center teams, are able to come together to create a connected and inclusive experience for the families we serve.”

KinderCare employs more than 38,000 teachers and staff who provide early childhood education and care at more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites across the country. KinderCare provides all employees with competitive benefits, including a child care tuition benefit, and gauges family and employee engagement annually to help ensure we’re continuing to support our communities and employees in the best possible ways.

After another year of unpredictability in the workplace, Gallup found that KinderCare continued to put their employees’ engagement at the center of their business strategy, embedding engagement into their very culture.

According to Gallup, only 21 percent of employees worldwide are engaged in the company they work for – committed…