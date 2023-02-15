KinderCare Learning Companies Releases Summer 2023 Champ Camp Schedule – Press Release

Company already seeing unprecedented demand for school-age summer programs

Even though it’s the middle of winter, families with school-age children know it’s never too early to think about how their kids will spend their time in the summer – which is why KinderCare Learning Companies has announced their 2023 Champ Camp summer schedule for KinderCare Learning Centers, Champions before- and after-school programs, and select Crème de la Crème child care centers.

As a member of the KinderCare Learning Companies’ family of brands, Champions is backed by the resources and expertise of KinderCare—one of the country’s largest education companies—which serves more than 194,000 children in 40 states.

“This year, we’re seeing more families enrolling their children in our summer programs earlier than ever,” said Dan Figurski, President of Champions. “We polled families and we heard they wanted safe, flexible, and affordable summer camp programs that emphasize unplugged learning. We also know from our annual Parent Confidence Report that 83 percent of families believe it’s important that their children are raised with social-emotional skills, which is why our programs allow children to combine learning with ample opportunity to interact and socialize with peers.”

Throughout the school year, Champions operates more than 800 before- and after-school programs in partnership with elementary and middle schools around the country. During the summer many of those programs host Champ Camp, providing students ages 5-12 with out of classroom learning organized around five key themes based on family feedback:

Innovation (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)

Movement (healthy competition and physical activity)

Creativity (art)

Friendship (teamwork); and

Outdoor (nature exploration)

Families requested convenient, flexible and affordable summer programs, which is why Champ Camp is designed to accommodate both full and part-time participation. In addition,…