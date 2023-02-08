King Charles III: First stamps that includes monarch unveiled





The first stamps featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Wednesday by the Royal Mail, the British postal service.

The King is captured in profile, his head bare, looking to the left. The standard first-class stamp will feature the portrait on a plain purple background.

“Delighted that the Royal Mail will be using my effigy of King Charles for their definitive stamps,” designer Martin Jennings tweeted, adding that the portrait was first created for the new coins featuring the monarch.

The stamps will go on general sale from April 4.

“The guidance we were given was not to try to be too clever or to veer off into some different direction but very much to keep that traditional image that we’re all very much used to,” David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at the Royal…