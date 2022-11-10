King Charles III unveils first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II

Written by Amarachi Orie, CNN

King Charles III has unveiled the first statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II since her death in September.

The new sculpture in the English city of York was revealed on Wednesday outside York Minster, the largest gothic cathedral in Britain, and pays tribute to the late monarch’s life of service and dedication.

The King unveiled the statue at a rainy ceremony on Wednesday in front of York Minster cathedral in York, England. Credit: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

“When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” the King said in a speech at a rainy unveiling ceremony while holding a black umbrella.

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion,” he continued.

“The late Queen was always vigilant for…