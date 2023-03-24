King Charles state go to to France postponed amid violent pension protests





CNN

—



King Charles’s state visit to France has been postponed in light of protests planned next week over the French government’s controversial pension reforms.

The British monarch and Queen Consort were due to travel to France on Sunday for a trip that would see them visit Paris and the southwestern city of Bordeaux, however a decision to postpone the visit was made after demonstrations turned violent in some areas on Thursday.

Clashes between groups of protesters angry over proposed pension reforms and police broke out after workers staged a national strike throughout Thursday, with flare-ups in Paris and regional capitals. In Bordeaux, demonstrators set fire to the entrance of the city hall during skirmishes with police, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

“In view of yesterday’s announcement of a new national…