Kishida assault: Police raid house of suspect as Japanese PM vows G7 assembly shall be safe



Tokyo/ Hong Kong

CNN

—



Police have raided the home of a man suspected of throwing an explosive near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as the leader vowed to ensure maximum security to keep global dignitaries safe during G7 meetings in the country next month.

Kishida had to abandon a speech on Saturday when a small explosive device was thrown in his direction while he was campaigning for the ruling party’s by-election candidate at the port city of Wakayama in western Japan.

The attack came nine months since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot at a political rally by a man using a homemade gun in an assassination that rocked Japan and sparked criticism over whether enough security was in place.

Investigators probing Saturday’s attack searched the home of the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, in the city of Kawanishi in Hyogo Prefecture…