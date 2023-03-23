Kitchen renovation reveals work practically 400 years previous in York, England

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.

Luke Budworth, 29, his partner Hazel Mooney, 26, and their dog Leonard had temporarily moved out of the one-bedroom apartment in the cathedral city of York while their new kitchen was being fitted in December.

Then Budworth received a call from the contractors. He told CNN Monday: “In a very casual way they said, ‘did you know there’s a painting behind here?'”

By the time Budworth went to take a look, the new kitchen cupboards were on the wall, covering the frieze — the only evidence of the discovery was a blurry picture taken by the fitters.

Though disappointed, Budworth, a research data analyst at the University of Leeds, suspected that a similar “bit of paneling” on the other side of the open plan living area may be hiding something too.

“It was painted the same as the rest of the wall and I knew it was hollow,” he said….