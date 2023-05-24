Klarna announces multi-million contribution from internal carbon tax for game-ch… – Press Release

Klarna’s internal carbon tax will soon support over 20 organizations tackling the climate crisis, funding initiatives from carbon removal to nature protection and decarbonization

Klarna’s overall carbon footprint decreased by nearly 4% from 2021-2022

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Klarna, the global payments network and shopping destination, today announced that it will contribute a total of $2.35 million USD towards several climate initiatives as part of its ongoing commitment to tackle the climate crisis. This is the third round of contributions from Klarna’s internal carbon tax, totaling $5.07 million since 2021, designed to create maximum long-term climate impact. Instead of purchasing carbon credits to make climate neutrality claims, Klarna contributes funds from its internal carbon tax in initiatives tackling climate change to drive greater impact.

“Klarna is committed to supporting impactful organizations long-term as a catalyst for change, to help them grow and maximize their impact,” said Salah Said, Head of Sustainability, Klarna. “Klarna’s internal carbon tax has generated $5.07 million USD to support over 20 companies worldwide to date, driving the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere while also contributing to nature protection and restoration, decarbonization, and advocacy.”

Later this year, Klarna will allocate a portion of its $2.35 million contribution to new projects* developing innovative climate solutions for carbon removal, selected together with its strategic partner Milkywire as part of the Climate Transformation Fund: